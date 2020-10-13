CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Hints National T20 Cup 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab T20 Match No. 24 at Pindi Club Ground 8 PM IST Tuesday October 13

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s CEP vs SOP at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Central Punjab will take on Southern Punjab in the match no. 24 at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi – October 13. The National T20 Cup CEP vs SOP match will begin at 8 PM IST. Both teams have found it difficult to get going so far in the T20 league and find themselves fourth and sixth on the table. However, Sindh’s victory in the first game of the day would take Central Punjab out of semifinal places. A victory in this game is vital for both teams. More so for Southern Punjab, as a defeat could see them knocked out of contention for the semifinal. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For National T20 Cup – CEP vs SOP Probable XIs, CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Player List, CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, CEP vs SOP Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – October 13.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

CEP vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Abdullah Shafiq, Babar Azam (C), Khushdil Shah, Sohaib Maqsood

All-rounders: Hussain Talat (vc), Aamer Yamin, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Ehsan Adil, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar

CEP vs SOP Probable Playing XIs

Central Punjab: Kamran Akmal (wk), Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil.

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (C), Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Umar Siddiq, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Dilbar Hussain, Umer Khan, Waqas Maqsood.

CEP vs SOP SQUADS

Central Punjab (CEP): Babar Azam (C), Saad Nasim (VC), Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wk), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

Southern Punjab (SOP): Shan Masood (C), Hussain Talat (VC), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali (subject to fitness), Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

