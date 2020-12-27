CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 2 McLean Park, Napier December 27

<h2>CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Team Prediction Match 1 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CH-W vs WB-W at McLean Park, Napier: In the second match of the Women's Super Smash T20, Central Hinds will lock horns with Wellington Blaze today. <p></p> <p></p>Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Team Prediction Wellington Blaze in Central Hinds - Test - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CH-W vs WB-W, Wellington Blaze in Central Hinds - TEST, Central Hinds Dream11 Team Player List, Wellington Blaze Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - CH-W vs WB-W Wellington Blaze in Central Hinds - Test, Online Cricket Tips - Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze Wellington Blaze in Central Hinds - Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Wellington Blaze in Central Hinds 2020, Fantasy Tips - Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The 1st Test toss between Central Hinds and Wellington Blaze will take place at 7:40 AM IST - December 27. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: </strong>8:10 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>McLean Park, Napier<strong>.</strong> <p></p><h2>CH-W vs WB-W My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Amelia Kerr (captain), Maneka Singh (vice-captain), Natalie Dodd, Maddy Green, Anlo van Deventer, Emily Cunningham, Jess Watkin, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson <p></p><h2>CH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p>Wellington Blaze: Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Amelia Kerr, Xara Jetly, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony, Thamsyn Newton <p></p> <p></p>Central Hinds: Natalie Dodd, Emily Cunningham, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Jamie Watkins, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Esther Lanser <p></p><h2>CH-W vs WB-W Full Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Wellington Blaze:</strong> Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Olivia Boivin, Rebecca Burns, Tash Codyre, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jamie Mason-Jones, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Sophie Devine, Dee Doughty, Maddy Green, Antonia Hamilton <p></p> <p></p><strong>Central Hinds:</strong> Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Jess Watkin, Emily Cunningham, Esther Lanser, Rosemary Mair, Jamie Watkins <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ CH-W Dream11 Team/ WB-W Dream11 Team/ Central Hinds Dream11 Team Prediction/ Wellington Blaze Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>