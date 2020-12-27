CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 2 McLean Park, Napier December 27

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Team Prediction Match 1 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s CH-W vs WB-W at McLean Park, Napier: In the second match of the Women’s Super Smash T20, Central Hinds will lock horns with Wellington Blaze today.

TOSS: The 1st Test toss between Central Hinds and Wellington Blaze will take place at 7:40 AM IST – December 27.

Time: 8:10 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier.

CH-W vs WB-W My Dream11 Team

Amelia Kerr (captain), Maneka Singh (vice-captain), Natalie Dodd, Maddy Green, Anlo van Deventer, Emily Cunningham, Jess Watkin, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson

CH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

Wellington Blaze: Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Amelia Kerr, Xara Jetly, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony, Thamsyn Newton

Central Hinds: Natalie Dodd, Emily Cunningham, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Jamie Watkins, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Esther Lanser

CH-W vs WB-W Full Squads

Wellington Blaze: Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Olivia Boivin, Rebecca Burns, Tash Codyre, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jamie Mason-Jones, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Sophie Devine, Dee Doughty, Maddy Green, Antonia Hamilton

Central Hinds: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Jess Watkin, Emily Cunningham, Esther Lanser, Rosemary Mair, Jamie Watkins

