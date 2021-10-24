<strong>Dubai, Oct 24: </strong>Superfan 'Chacha Chicago' aka Mohammed Bashir, is all set to cheer teams by donning his unique split India-Pakistan jersey featuring MS Dhoni as the arch-rivals lock horns in a high-octane T20 World Cup match, here on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Ahead of the mega-clash, a picture of Chacha Chicago wearing a split India-Pakistan jersey featuring Dhoni has gone viral on social media. He has also designed a mask which reads 'Welcome back Dhoni'. <p></p> <p></p>Notably, 'Chacha' is a huge admirer of Dhoni and the former India captain has also arranged match tickets for his loyal fan on many occasions in the past. <p></p> <p></p>After announcing retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, the Ranchi-born cricketer has returned to Team India as mentor for this edition of T20 World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>India won the T20 World Cup in 2007 by defeating Pakistan in the final match under Dhoni's captaincy. <p></p> <p></p>Both India and Pakistan have faced each other five times in the T20 World Cup and the 'Men in Blue' have won on all the occasions. <p></p> <p></p>The arch-rivals come into the clash with decent practice under their belt, having played two warm-up matches each. Pakistan beat West Indies by seven wickets in their first match before losing to South Africa off the last ball in the second. <p></p> <p></p>India, the 2007 champions, on the other hand, won both their warm-up matches, beating England and Australia.