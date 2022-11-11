Adelaide: Team India’s 10 wicket loss to Jos Buttler-led England team has left millions of cricket fans and former Indian cricketers heartbroken. The loss was followed by lots of criticism and questions on choices and decisions of Rohit Sharma and Company.

The bowlers played a major role in Team India’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals. They failed to grab even a single wicket and allowed the English openers to utilize the short side outfields of the Adelaide, Oval. Their batting was equally struggling but Virat’s half century and Hardik Pandya’s blazing knock allowed them to put 168 runs on the scoreboard.

India’s former spinner Harbhajan Singh addressed India’s humiliating exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 during an interview with India Today. He questioned the management’s choice to sit out Chahal throughout the tournament and instead going with a defensive spinners approach. Harbhajan said “It is hurting, more because that we did not fight at all.”

“I don’t know what are the reasons that a champion bowler (Yuzvendra Chahal) is not in the team. He must have done something to someone that he is not getting a game. With his credentials he should have been your first choice spinner,” He added.

“India batted like ODI in first 10-12 overs like they still had 40 more overs to play. India should learn this format from England. They played like champions. It is very disappointing to see India’s approach throughout the tournament where they did not look like they would score more than 35 runs,” Harbhajan said on the Indian batting.