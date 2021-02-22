Legendary pacer Chaminda Vaas stepped down from the post of Sri Lanka’s fast bowling coach on Monday barely three days after being appointed. Vaas took the big decision due to pay dispute with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

Vaas was appointed the Sri Lanka team bowling coach on February 19 as he was set to travel with the squad for a tour of the West Indies on Monday.

The SLC official claims that the board couldn’t agree to Vaas’ terms

“We could not agree to his terms so he resigned,” a senior Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) official said.

“It is particularly disheartening to note that in an economic climate such as the one facing the entire globe right now, Mr. Vaas has made this sudden and irresponsible move on the eve of the team’s departure, based on personal monetary gain,” SLC said in a statement.

Vaas replaced Australian David Sakar as the bowling coach after Sri Lanka’s dismal show against South Africa and England in the recent series.

Sri Lanka play three matches each of the two shorter formats and two Tests against West Indies

The SLC official also confirmed that Vaas also resigned from his position as the national cricket academy coach.

Vaas, with 355 Test wickets and 400 ODI wickets is Sri Lanka’s most successful pace bowlers and his sudden resignation ahead of a tour has not gone down well with the cricket board.

“It is extremely disheartening that a legend such as Chaminda Vaas has resorted to holding the administration, the cricketers, and indeed the game at ransom, by handing in his resignation at the eleventh hour, citing the administration’s refusal to accede to an unjustifiable demand for an increased (USD) remuneration…,” SLC’s statement read.

Ironically, the team that departs on Monday night had not received the country’s sports ministry’s sanction.

The team’s departure was dealt a blow on Monday morning when it was announced that fast bowler Lahiru Kumara had returned positive for COVID-19.

The T20 team features four new players Ramesh Mendis, Dilshan Madushanka, Pathum Nissanka and Ashen Bandara.

They take the places of Kusal Mendis, who was dropped for poor form, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando and Banuka Rajapaksa. All of them had failed their fitness tests.

The first of the three T20 internationals is to be played in Antigua on March 3.

(With PTI Inputs)