ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: The Australian women’s team won their seventh World Cup title on Sunday after beating England by 71 runs, the most by any women’s team in the history of the game. Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy stole the show by smashing 170 runs off just 138 and went past former Australia wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist to lead the list of highest individual scores in an ODI World Cup final (men or women). Gilchrist scored 149 against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2007 World Cup that Australia went on to win.

As the Australia women’s team created history, ICC took to their official Instagram page and shared a photo of Alyssa Healy along with her husband Mitchell Starc, who is also a regular in the Australia men’s cricket team.

“Just two champions in one frame,” read the caption as the post went viral almost immediately with more than 8.4 lakh likes already and counting.

“That’s quality,’ wrote England fast bowler Stuart Broad while reacting to the post.

‘Champion couple,’ wrote an Instagram user as the other wrote, ‘Power couple.’

“I’m 32 and I’ve seen it all. Our team sets out to win events like these and everyone is sort of keen to get out there and do just that, grateful for the opportunity. You probably couldn’t have asked for anything more. Proud of the batting unit,” said Healy after winning the Player of the Match and Tournament award.

“We have done some amazing things this whole tournament, so to be able to do it one more time on the biggest stage was impressive. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever thought I’d do something like that so it is pretty cool,” she further added.

“We knew the first 10 overs was going to be the most challenging part of the game and we got two world class bowlers swinging the ball. We just knew we had to hold our nerve. I enjoy batting with Rach and it’s what we set out to do and we ticked that box,” the 32-year-old revealed.