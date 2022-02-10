London: ODI newbies, off-spinner Charlie Dean and batter Emma Lamb have been included in England’s squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled to begin from March 4 in New Zealand. Emma had made her ODI debut in the final match of women’s Ashes at Melbourne and was in the ‘A’ squad as well which was touring Australia.

“Emma Lamb, a consistent performer across domestic cricket, comes into the squad after making her international debut last summer and offers multiple options with the bat and as an all-rounder with her off-spin bowling,” said Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women’s Cricket.

Though she got out for a duck on debut, Emma will now be the back-up for openers Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield-Hill. Charlie, on the other hand, made her ODI debut last year against New Zealand and will be the second spin option after left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

“The England Women’s A series that ran alongside the Ashes enabled a wider group of players to compete for a place in the squad which has made for some tough calls on selection. Success at World Cups is often the pinnacle of a player’s career and we wish all those selected all the best in their quest to win on the world stage,” added Finch.

The squad also has two travelling reserves in pacer Lauren Bell and off-spinner Mady Villiers. From the England squad which went to Australia for t’e women’s Ashes, leg-spinner Sarah Glenn and batter Maia Bouchier were unable to make the cut for the World Cup.

“The ICC Women’s World Cup is a special event in the international women’s cricket calendar and we are excited by the squad we have selected. The chance to refocus our intentions immediately after the disappointment of the Ashes is exciting and provides an opportunity to embrace the challenge of a global event,” concluded Finch.

England enter the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup as defending champions. The Heather Knight-led side recently lost the women’s Ashes, including being blanked 3-0 in ODIs. England will open their World Cup campaign co-incidentally against Australia on March 5 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. From the team which won the 2017 World Cup on home soil, Heather, Tammy, Katherine, Nat, Anya and Danni are in the 2022 squad.

Squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones (wicket-keeper), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Danni Wyatt.

Travelling reserves: Lauren Bell and Mady Villiers.