Leeds: England pace bowler James Anderson once again got the better of Virat Kohli as India were bowled out for 78 on the first day of the third Test match at Leeds, Headingly. With his side in a spot of bother, having lost opener KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession, the onus was one Kohli to bail India out of trouble but Anderson had other ideas.

The English veteran got rid of the India captain in a similar fashion as he has done in the past by making him play a false shot outside the off-stump. This was the seventh time Anderson had dismissed Kohli that was followed by an animated celebration.

Anderson and Kohli were at each other’s throat during the second Test.

Kohli’s misery didn’t end just there. Even as James Anderson and his England teammates celebrated the dismissal, which was the veteran pacer’s 629th Test scalp, the Barmy Army — a group of English fans — gave him a musical farewell.

As Kohli trudged back to the pavilion with his head down, the English fans kept singing, “cheerio, cheerio” (said as a goodbye).

Cheerio Virat ? Jimmy has 3 in the first hour ?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OSM9jBe4DS England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 25, 2021

The England pacer has joined Australia spinner Nathan Lyon as the bowler to dismiss Kohli the most number of times in the longest format.

The India skipper, who has aggregated only 69 in four innings of three Tests, failing to get even a half-century, had a war of words with the veteran England pacer on the fourth day of the second Test.

The Barmy Army had released a video on the incident.

According to the video, Kohli got offended after Anderson had apparently said something.

“What was that? Huh?,” asked Kohli. “Swearing at me again? Like Jasprit? Huh?”

Anderson responded, “You can swear at me all you want. No one else can.”

Kohli then said, “You play by your own rules. You’re calling me a f*****g prick for running too? This isn’t your backyard!”

The 39-year-old England pacer said, “I think bowlers can run through the crease too.”

Kohli then sealed the conversation saying, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.. chirp, chirp, chirp. This is what old age makes you do.”

