Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squad LIVE Updates

The defending champions would once again start favourites. But before that – they need to do some shopping and get a squad in place. The MS Dhoni-led side will walk into the mega auction with Rs 48 Cr in the purse. Over the years, CSK has shown that a strong core team could make all the difference. Their template will be no different this time when they take their table in Bengaluru on February 12-13.

They would look to get back as many of their old warhorses as possible. That would mean, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar would get bids from the yellow army.

Reports suggest that Chennai has Quinton de Kock is in their wishlist.

Over the years, CSK has been the most consistent team. They have won the title three times and would start the 2022 edition as the defending champs. It would be interesting to see Dhoni’s role in the side in the upcoming edition. The auctions are set to start at 11 am in the morning on Saturday, February 12. It will be a two-day affair and will end on Sunday, February 13 in the evening in Bengaluru. The IPL 2022 is scheduled to start by the end of March with the BCCI confident of hosting the entire tournament in India.

Retained ahead of IPL auction

Chennai Super Kings (Purse Remaining – 48 crore):

Ravindra Jadeja ( 16 crore)

MS Dhoni ( 12 crore)

Moeen Ali ( 8 crore)

Ruturaj Gaikwad ( 6 crore)

Remaining Players Slot: 21

Overseas Slots: 7

Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction by CSK

(To be Updated)