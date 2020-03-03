Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Schedule Check Date Time-Table Fixture and Venue

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will square-off against defending champions and the most successful franchise in the league’s history – Mumbai Indians in the season opener on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Having returned to the league in 2018 after serving a two-year suspension, MS Dhoni’s yellow army won the title on return before reaching a second straight final last season where they finished runners-up to Rohit Sharma’s MI in a thrilling finish.

They have just one afternoon fixture this season which will also be their penultimate match of the season – against Delhi Capitals at home. Their final round-robin match is on May 14 when they host Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Full Schedule

DATE AGAINST VENUE TIME (IST) MARCH 29 MUMBAI INDIANS WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI 8:00 PM APRIL 02 RAJASTHAN ROYALS MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI 8:00 PM APRIL 06 KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA 8:00 PM APRIL 11 KINGS XI PUNJAB MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI 8:00 PM APRIL 13 DELHI CAPITALS ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM, DELHI 8:00 PM APRIL 17 KINGS XI PUNJAB PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION STADIUM, MOHALI 8:00 PM APRIL 19 SUNRISERS HYDERABAD MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI 8:00 PM APRIL 24 MUMBAI INDIANS MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI 8:00 PM APRIL 27 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI 8:00 PM APRIL 30 SUNRISERS HYDERABAD RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM, HYDERABAD 8:00 PM MAY 04 RAJASTHAN ROYALS SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM, JAIPUR 8:00 PM MAY 07 KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI 8:00 PM MAY 10 DELHI CAPITALS MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI 4:00 PM MAY 14 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI 8:00 PM

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R. Sai Kishore, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, N Jagadeesan, M Vijay, Rituraj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif