<h2>Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Schedule Check Date Time-Table Fixture and Venue</h2> <p></p>Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will square-off against defending champions and the most successful franchise in the league's history - Mumbai Indians in the season opener on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>Having returned to the league in 2018 after serving a two-year suspension, MS Dhoni's yellow army won the title on return before reaching a second straight final last season where they finished runners-up to Rohit Sharma's MI in a thrilling finish. <p></p> <p></p>They have just one afternoon fixture this season which will also be their penultimate match of the season - against Delhi Capitals at home. Their final round-robin match is on May 14 when they host Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. <p></p><h2>Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Full Schedule</h2> <p></p><table> <p></p><tbody> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">DATE</td> <p></p><td width="210">AGAINST</td> <p></p><td width="216">VENUE</td> <p></p><td width="96">TIME (IST)</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">MARCH 29</td> <p></p><td width="210">MUMBAI INDIANS</td> <p></p><td width="216">WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI</td> <p></p><td width="96">8:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">APRIL 02</td> <p></p><td width="210">RAJASTHAN ROYALS</td> <p></p><td width="216">MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI</td> <p></p><td width="96">8:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">APRIL 06</td> <p></p><td width="210">KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS</td> <p></p><td width="216">EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA</td> <p></p><td width="96">8:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">APRIL 11</td> <p></p><td width="210">KINGS XI PUNJAB</td> <p></p><td width="216">MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI</td> <p></p><td width="96">8:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">APRIL 13</td> <p></p><td width="210">DELHI CAPITALS</td> <p></p><td width="216">ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM, DELHI</td> <p></p><td width="96">8:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">APRIL 17</td> <p></p><td width="210">KINGS XI PUNJAB</td> <p></p><td width="216">PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION STADIUM, MOHALI</td> <p></p><td width="96">8:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">APRIL 19</td> <p></p><td width="210">SUNRISERS HYDERABAD</td> <p></p><td width="216">MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI</td> <p></p><td width="96">8:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">APRIL 24</td> <p></p><td width="210">MUMBAI INDIANS</td> <p></p><td width="216">MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI</td> <p></p><td width="96">8:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">APRIL 27</td> <p></p><td width="210">ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE</td> <p></p><td width="216">MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI</td> <p></p><td width="96">8:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">APRIL 30</td> <p></p><td width="210">SUNRISERS HYDERABAD</td> <p></p><td width="216">RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM, HYDERABAD</td> <p></p><td width="96">8:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">MAY 04</td> <p></p><td width="210">RAJASTHAN ROYALS</td> <p></p><td width="216">SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM, JAIPUR</td> <p></p><td width="96">8:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">MAY 07</td> <p></p><td width="210">KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS</td> <p></p><td width="216">MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI</td> <p></p><td width="96">8:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">MAY 10</td> <p></p><td width="210">DELHI CAPITALS</td> <p></p><td width="216">MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI</td> <p></p><td width="96">4:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="102">MAY 14</td> <p></p><td width="210">ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE</td> <p></p><td width="216">MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI</td> <p></p><td width="96">8:00 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p></tbody> <p></p></table> <p></p><h2>Chennai Super Kings Full Squad</h2> <p></p>Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R. Sai Kishore, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, N Jagadeesan, M Vijay, Rituraj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif