Mumbai: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings’ players took some time out before their next match to celebrate the Tamil New Year’s Day as several cricketers were seen taking part in the Kolam challenge in a video uploaded on the official Twitter account of the franchise.

What IS A Kolam Challenge?

Kolam challenge is a decorative art of the traditional form drawn by using rice flour as per age-old conventions. The players were wearing traditional attire to mark the occasion as well. Narayan Jagadeesan, Devon Conway, Hari Nishaanth, and Bhagath Varma, among others, were seen perfecting their Kolam skills wearing white dhotis.

CSK wrote on Twitter:

“Kings with Kolamaavu! Super Local Challenge with the Chennai boys!”

The Super Kings’ next assignment in the IPL is against the Gujarat Titans on April 17. The Ravindra Jadeja-led outfit had a five-day break in between, and the players indulged in a variety of activities.

The CSK players also celebrated the birthday of pacer Adam Milne, who turned 30 on April 13. Dwayne Bravo was seen singing for Milne, and the birthday boy was covered in cake, as the players had a great time.

After the contest between the CSK and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which the former won to break their losing streak, left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhury caught up with RCB’s Virat Kohli. Both were seen smiling in the photo. Mukesh had dismissed Kohli in the match and the day was definitely memorable for him for more than one reason.

Then, it was the meeting of the former partners-in-crime, as the Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad met his former opening partner and current RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. It was the time when jersey No. 13 (Du Plessis) met jersey No. 31 (Gaikwad).

