Chennai, Oct 31: Defending Indian Premier League Champions Chennai Super Kings have come forward to reward Indian athlete, Neeraj Chopra, 1 crore for his remarkable achievement in the track and filed event at the Tokyo Olympics as he brought Gold in Javelin throw for India. India have won 10 Gold medals so far at the Olympics and this is the country’s second individual gold and the first in 13 years as Abhinav Bindra was the first Indian athlete to bag gold in the greatest event of sports.

CSK have presented Chopra with a Chennai jersey with the number 8758 as mark of respect, written on it’s back for his medal winning 87.58 m throw at the mega event back in August.

“The entire nation is proud of Neeraj for his stupendous achievement. By becoming the first Indian to win a medal (gold) in the track and field, he has set a benchmark and is an inspiration for the next generation. 87.58 is a number that will forever be etched in Indian sporting history and it’s an honour for us to present this special jersey to Neeraj. We wish he brings more glory to the nation,” said CSK CEO KS Viswanathan.

The 23-year-old athlete, after receiving the award and special jersey, mentioned that the past two months have been an opportunity for him to experience new things and also thanked the Chennai Super Kings management for the support.

“Thank you so much for your support and for the prize. It feels good. The last two months have been hectic and an opportunity to experience new things. I never thought that I’ll get so much love after winning gold. It was completely unexpected and it feels good. Hopefully I’ll work hard and get good results,” said Chopra.

