Chetan Chauhan, Former Indian Cricket Team Opener, Dies Aged 73

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday (August 16) due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours, his brother Pushpendra Chauhan said. <p></p> <p></p>Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day. <p></p> <p></p>"My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites," Pushpendra said. <p></p> <p></p>Chauhan, who was Sunil Gavaskar's longest serving opening partner, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow on July 12 after being found COVID-19 positive. <p></p> <p></p>Due to kidney related ailments, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. <p></p> <p></p>On Friday (August 14), he had a multi-organ failure and was put on ventilator support. <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)