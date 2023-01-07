Chetan Sharma Reappointed As Chief Selector

<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Chetan Sharma has been reappointed as the chairman of BCCI selection committee on Saturday (January 7). He was removed from the position after India's exit from T20 World Cup 2022 but again has been reappointed. The former India pacer is the only member of the previous panel to retain his position. <p></p> <p></p>BCCI confirmed the development via a twitter post <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">NEWS ?- BCCI announces All-India Senior Men Selection Committee appointments. <p></p> <p></p>Mr Chetan Sharma recommended for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee. <p></p> <p></p>More details ??<a href="https://t.co/K5EUPk454Y">https://t.co/K5EUPk454Y</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1611680847970852864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2023</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>