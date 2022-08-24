‘Enjoyed My Time With Him’- Cheteshwar Pujara Heaps Praise On Pakistani Cricketer

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara is currently playing county cricket in England for Sussex where he is smashing a lot of runs. The Indian batter has been in fine form in the Royal London One-Day Cup as he has scored more the 1000 runs in the tournament so far. On Wednesday, Cheteshwar Pujara did an interactive session on Twitter with his fans after a really long time where he also revealed his experience of playing with Pakistan’s cricketer Mohammad Rizwan.

The Indian batter shared the dressing room with Mohammad Rizwan and see him as a great talent on the field. “I enjoyed my time with him, he is a very nice guy and a talented cricketer,” said Cheteshwar Pujara after a fan asked him about the Pakistani cricketer.

Cheteshwar Pujara hammered 132 off 90 balls to help his team reach 400 for four in 50 overs against Middlesex on Tuesday. His attacking knock was studded with 20 fours and a couple of sixes. Opener Tom Alsop top-scored in the innings with 189 off 155 balls.

Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara had blasted a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire. He then smashed his career-best List A score of 174 in the match against Surrey. This change in his batting will certainly help him to make the case for a place in India’s limited-over side. He also revealed the reason behind this sudden change on the field.

Cheteshwar Pujara said, “I am more fearless in my approach and added a few more shots in my game.”

The Indian batter answered many more questions. See here:

