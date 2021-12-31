New Delhi: India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who has not been in the best of forms lately found himself leading a unique list that any Indian cricketer would be proud of. Pujara, who has played 93 Test matches for India is leading the list of Indian cricketers to be part of most Test wins in Sena countries since he made his debut against Australia in 2010.

Pujara was a part of the side on as many as 11 occasions when the Indian team has gone on to win in Sena countries, most by any Indian cricketer. That is also as many times as India has won in Sena countries since 2010 and Pujara’s name was the lone common factor in all those wins.

Another Indian batter struggling for form, Ajinkya Rahane finds himself second on the list, having been part of the team on 10 such occasions when India have gone on to win in Sena countries followed by Ishant Sharma with 9 wins.

India captain Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have been part of the team on 8 such occasions while India seamer Mohammad Shami, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman have won seven times.

11 test wins in SENA countries since 2010. From Durban to Centurion. Only Pujara has featured in all of them. Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 31, 2021

List of Indian Cricketers Part of Most Test Wins in Sena Countries:

11* – Cheteshwar Pujara

10* – Ajinkya Rahane

9 – Ishant Sharma

8* – Virat Kohli

8* – Jasprit Bumrah

8* – Rishabh Pant

7* – Mohammad Shami

7 – Sunil Gavaskar

7 – Sachin Tendulkar

7 – Rahul Dravid

7 – VVS Laxman

India Cricket Team Records & Stats – The likes of Pujara, Rahane, Ishant, Kohli, Bumrah, Pant and Shami would get more opportunities to win in Sena countries as they are still playing. Wicket-keeper batter Pant in all likelihood will top the list sooner or later as he is the youngest of the lot and has at least another 10 years of cricket left in him. Currently, Virat Kohli leads the list of most Test wins in Sena countries as an Asian captain.