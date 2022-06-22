‘Ghar Aaja Pardesi Tujko Desh Bulaye’ – Chris Gayle’s Meeting With Vijay Mallya Invites Meme Fest

New Delhi: ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle was instrumental in popularizing the Indian Premier League (IPL) across the globe. Gayle’s swashbuckling stroke play attracted fans, and the tournament got the much-needed limelight during the early days. Several other stalwarts played an equally important role in globalizing the league, but Gayle stood out with unbelievable performances.

The fan engagement meant that investors also saw IPL as a very profitable tournament. It was a result of that momentum that BCCI sold its media rights for the next five years, from 2023-2027, for a whopping 44075 crores.

Meanwhile, Gayle is a veteran of the tournament and boasts a staggering record. Even though he has not officially retired, it’s safe to assume that he has played his last game in the cash-rich league. The southpaw played for many franchises but his best performances, including a monstrous 175-run knock, came while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Gayle was roped in by RCB in 2011 and he played for the franchise till 2017. He scored 3420 runs in 91 games at an average of 43.29 and strike rate of 154.40, including 21 half-centuries and five hundreds, during his stint with the franchise. Vijay Mallya, the then-owner of the RCB, played a crucial role in roping in the destructive Caribbean. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle recently met his previous owner Vijay Mallya, who shared the pics of the meeting on his official Twitter handle. “Great to catch up with my good friend Christopher Henry Gayle @henrygayle, the Universe Boss. Super friendship since I recruited him for RCB. Best acquisition of a player ever,” Mallya wrote on Twitter.

Ghar Aaja Pardesi tujh ko desh bulaye re Chor+bhagodha+darpok+dakaet= Vijay malya Gayle kala h par istime mujhe gora lag raha h Tere kale kaarnamo ki wajah se ??? Syed Qasim raza rizvi (@0851741e741a429) June 22, 2022

Great to catch up with my good friend Christopher Henry Gayle @henrygayle , the Universe Boss. Super friendship since I recruited him for RCB. Best acquisition of a player ever. pic.twitter.com/X5Ny9d6n6t Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 22, 2022

Any one who has seen this daru pe charcha episode can relate this . ?? pic.twitter.com/0r12dNNUqX (@Thomaspokharel1) June 22, 2022

For the unversed, Vijay Mallya is facing money laundering charges in India and remains on bail in the UK. Meanwhile, the pics invited a meme fest on Twitter.