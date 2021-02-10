CK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 Preliminary Final: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags at Eden Parks Oval at 4:30 AM IST February 11 Thursday

CK vs CS Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CK vs CS at Eden Parks Oval: In the elimination final of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Canterbury Kings will take on Central Stags at the Eden Parks Oval on Thursday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 CK vs CS match will start at 4:30 AM IST – February 11. Both teams qualified with six wins and four losses each in the league stages. Canterbury had a brilliant start to the season as they won five out of their first six games. However, Cole McConchie and his men stuttered towards the end and managed just one win match from remaining four games. Central Districts, on the other hand, were inconsistent from the start but went through a purple patch where they won five out of six games. Their last three games have seen two losses and a win.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Canterbury Kings and Central Stags will take place at 4 AM IST.

Time: 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Parks Oval.

CK vs CS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher

Batsmen George Worker, Leo Carter, Will Young, Ross Taylor

All-rounders Daryl Mitchell (C), Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell (vc)

Bowlers Blair Tickner, Joey Field, Ed Nuttall

CK vs CS Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Kings: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (C), Cam Fletcher (WK), Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall.

Central Stags: Dane Cleaver (WK), George Worker, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox.

CK vs CS Squads

Canterbury Kings: Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher (WK), Andrew Hazeldine, Tyler Lortan, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Andrew Ellis, Stephen Murdoch, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, and Henry Nicholls.

Central Stags: Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (WK), Greg Hay, Christian Leopard, Jayden Lennox, Adam Milne, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, Ben Wheeler, George Worker, and Will Young.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CK Dream11 Team/ CS Dream11 Team/ Canterbury Kings Dream11 Player List/ Central Stags Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Super Smash T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.