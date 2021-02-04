CS vs CK Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CS vs CK at McLean Park, Napier: In the second match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Canterbury Kings will take on Central Stags at the McLean Park, Napier on Friday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 CS vs CK match will start at 11:40 AM IST – February 5. Central Stags are in the third position on the points table with five wins from nine games. They succumbed to Wellington Firebirds in their last match while defending a total of 165 runs. A win in this game will see Tom Bruce & Co. confirm their spot in this edition’s Elimination Final. Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, are in the second spot on the points table having won six of their nine games. They won their last match against Otago Volts by 6 wickets.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Canterbury Kings and Central Stags will take place at 11.10 AM IST.

Time: 11:40 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier.

CS vs CK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver

Batsmen George Worker (C), Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Will Young

All-rounders Daryl Mitchell (vc), Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell

Bowlers Ed Nuttal, Blair Ticker, Matt Henry

CS vs CK Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Kings: Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (WK), Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, Matt Henry.

Central Stags: Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (WK), Jayden Lennox, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Will Young.

CS vs CK Squads

Central Stags: Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (WK), Greg Hay, Christian Leopard, Jayden Lennox, Adam Milne, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, Ben Wheeler, George Worker, and Will Young.

Canterbury Kings: Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher (WK), Andrew Hazeldine, Tyler Lortan, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Andrew Ellis, Stephen Murdoch, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, and Henry Nicholls.

