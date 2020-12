CK vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Lanka Premier League 1st Semi-Final

CK vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Lanka Premier League 1st Semi-Fi

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League 1st Semi-Final toss between Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators will take place at 6.30 PM IST – December 13.

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota.

CK vs GG My Dream11 Team

Keeper Dinesh Chandimal, Azam Khan

Batters Dhanushka Gunathilaka (C), Thikshala de Silva, Laurie Evans (VC)

All-Rounders Andre Russell, Ashan Priyaranjan

Bowlers Mohammad Amir, Qais Ahmad, Dhananjay Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan

SQUADS

Galle Gladiators:

Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(c), Azam Khan(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Shehan Jayasuriya, Sahan Arachchige, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara

Colombo Kings:

Dinesh Chandimal(w), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews(c), Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Jeffrey Vandersay, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera

