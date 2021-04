CK vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Check Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Portugal T10 2021 Match 1 April 6 Tuesday 10 PM IST

CK vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Check Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today's Portugal T10 2

CK vs GOR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Coimbra Knights vs Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Prediction Portugal T10 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s CK vs GOR at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo: T10 cricket continues with the latest series getting underway in Portugal. A total of seven teams will slug it out for the title over 24 days in 46 matches. The teams are Coimbra Knights, Gorkha 11, Indian Royals, Malo, Oeiras, Oporto and Miranda Dragons.

TOSS: The Portugal T10 match toss between Coimbra Knights and Gorkha 11 will take place at 9:30 PM IST – April 6 in India.

Time: 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

CK vs GOR My Dream11 Team

Imran Khan (captain), Andrew Winter (vice-captain),Arslan Naseem, Francoise Stoneman, Absar Alam, Harjit Singh, Pedro Madeira, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Rahul Bhardwaj, Chris Redhead, Mohsin Butt

CK vs GOR Probable Playing XIs

Coimbra Knights: Chris Redhead, Francoise Stoneman, Andrew Winter, Miguel Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, Parth Mukesh, Buks Stoneman, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini

Gorkha 11: Anurag Paudel, Azhar Andani, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Kunwar, Binit Kumar Singh, Binod Gyawali, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Suman Ghimire, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan Jr., Sripal Matt

CK vs GOR Full Squads

Coimbra Knights: Parth Mukesh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma, Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman, Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh

Gorkha 11: Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Imran Khan Jr., Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo, Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani

