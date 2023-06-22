CLJ vs BSK, ECS Romania 2023 Match 16, Cluj vs Bucharest Super Kings Dream 11 Team, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report

Advertisement

Updated: June 22, 2023 11:10 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Cluj vs Bucharest Super Kings(CLJ vs BSK) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of CLJ vs BSK, Cluj vs Bucharest Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Cluj vs Bucharest Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, ECS Romania, 2023, Match 16 Dream11.

Cluj vs Bucharest Super Kings (CLJ vs BSK), Match 16 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: CLJ vs BSK, Match 16

Date: June 22, 2023

Toss: 11:00 AM IST

Time: 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest.

Cluj vs Bucharest Super Kings (CLJ vs BSK), Match 16 Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest Pitch And Weather Report

The surface will be a good one to bat and we should see high scoring game on display. The weather looks good with no threat of rain.

Cluj vs Bucharest Super Kings (CLJ vs BSK), Match 16 Playing XIs

Cluj Playing XI: Satwik Nadigotla (WK), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Neveen Chandupa, Vasu Saini, Taranjeet Singh-I, Rajith Perera, Ravindra Athapaththu, Chilan Anjana, Ranasinghe Arachchige, Sumudu Yasasri, Gaurav Mishra.

Bucharest Super KIngs Playing XI: Rahman Ridoy (C), Sourove Mina (WK), Sowrav Nath, Talha Ansari, Shohorub Shihad, Md Ashikul Sana, Munsur Haq, Mazharul Islam, Nahid Hussain, Nayeem Sheikh, Habibur Rahman Atik.

Cluj vs Bucharest Super Kings (CLJ vs BSK), Match 16 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Satwik Nadigotla

Batters: Sivakumar Periyalwar, Nahid Hussain, Sowrav Nath

All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Taranjeet Singh-I, Md Ashikul Sana, Rifat Reza

Bowlers: Chilan Anjana, Nayeem Sheikh, Talha AnsariCaptain: Sowrav Nath

Vice-Captain: Vasu Saini

