CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s New Zealand Women’s ODD Sunday

Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Women's ODD: In the ongoing Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians will be up against Wellington Blaze.

TOSS: The New Zealand Women’s ODD match toss between Canterbury Magicians and Wellington Blaze will take place at 2:00 AM IST – December 19.

Time: 2:30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Jacinta Savage (captain), Jessica McFayden (vice-captain), Natalie Cox, Kristie Nation, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Sarah Asmussen, Xara Jetley, Bethany Molony

Canterbury Women: Gabby Sullivan, Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Amy Satterthwaite, Alice Mace Cochrane, Frances Mackay, Emma Kench, Kate Ebrahim, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Kristy Nation, Laura Hughes

Wellington Women: Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, Deanna Doughty, Olivia Boivin, Natasha Codyre, Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Jessica McFayden, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Xara Jetly, Bethany Molony, Natasha Codyre, Kate Chandler, Antonia Hamilton

