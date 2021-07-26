New Delhi: The weather hasn’t played killjoy in the ongoing series between India and Sri Lanka, which is taking place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo. Rain had made its appearance in the third ODI match and the innings were reduced to 47-overs-a-side. In fact, some droplets were palpable in the first T20I between the two teams but the umpires decided to keep the action going.

The weather forecast for 27th July, Tuesday at Colombo is expected to be good for the whole match. Though it is expected to be a cloudy night in Sri Lanka’s capital but the rain gods are expected to stay away from the city. The temperature is going to hover around 29 degrees celsius whereas the Humidity will 81% and thus it is not going to be easy for the players.

Meanwhile, India had taken a 1-0 lead as they won convincingly by 38 runs in the opening encounter on Sunday. The visitors had posted a par score of 164 runs after they were put in to bat by Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka. Suryakumar Yadav once again impressed with his batting skills as he scored his second fifty whereas Shikhar Dhawan scored 46. Sanju Samson got off to a good start but once again but could not convert it into a big score.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was able to deliver the goods with the ball as he scalped four wickets and conceded only 22 runs. Furthermore, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Varun Chakravarthy were right on the money for the tourists.

Meanwhile, there was some positives for Sri Lanka as Wanindu Hasaranga scalped three wickets and continued his good form. Charitha Asalanka, who made his T20I debut, scored an impressive knock of 44 runs for the hosts.