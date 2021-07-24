New Delhi: The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on 25th July, Sunday. The visitors won the ODI series by 2-1 as the talented Indian team ticked the right boxes against the hosts. However, Sri Lanka showed that they are not going to be a pushover team as they fought hard in the last two ODIs.

Meanwhile, both the teams will look to come up with collective performance. The Indian team was playing the ODI series like a T20I series and we can expect a more aggressive approach from the Indian youngsters, who will be auditioning for the T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, the third ODI was interrupted by the rain when India had scored 147-3 after 23 overs. Thus, the match was reduced to 47 overs-a-side. We can once expect the rain to play killjoy in the first T20I match as a thunderstorm is expected on 25th July, Sunday in Colombo, which is not a good sign for the cricket aficionados.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has also shown the promise to do well. The hosts had done well in the 2nd ODI and went on to win the third ODI after visitors made six changes to their playing XI. However, the Indian team is likely to play with the best combination in the opening T20I of the series.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh