[caption id="attachment_4839767" align="alignnone" width="677"]<img class="wp-image-4839767 size-full" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Weather-Colombo-1.png" alt="" width="677" height="406" /> Weather conditions don't look great for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I. Image Credits: Google.[/caption]