Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony Events, Venue: All You Need To Know

Birmingham: The Commonwealth Games finally ended on 8th August with some memorable performances by Indian athletes as they won 61 medals comprising of 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. Many famous celebrities will be performing be in closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022.

Here are the details of the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony which includes when and where to watch it India.

When CWG 2022 closing ceremony will take place?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on August 9, 2022, at 12.30 am (IST).

Where you can watch CWG 2022 closing ceremony on TV in India?

You can watch Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4.

Where you can live stream CWG 2022 closing ceremony online?

You can watch Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony online on Sony Liv app.

Which country will host the next Commonwealth Games?

The next Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held at Melbourne and the Victoria region of Australia in 2026.

Who will be seen performing live in CWG 2022 closing ceremony?

You will be going to witness the performance of Apache Indian, Beverley Knight, Dexys, Rambert Goldie, Jacob Banks, Jaykae , Jorja Smith Laura Mvula, Ash, Mahalia, Musical Youth Neelam Gill, Panjabi Mc, Raza Hussain, Talulah, Eve The Selecter and UB40.