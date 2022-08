Commonwealth Games 2022, India Full Schedule, Day 10: All You Need To Know | CWG 2022 Birmingham

Birmingham: The Indian contingent were in their elements on day 9 as well, clinching a total of 14 medals that includes 4 golds, 3 silvers and 7 bronze medals. India now finds itself in 5th position in the medals tally with an overhaul tally of 40 medals. The wrestlers were on a roll, bagging 12 medals from 12 events with the likes of Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Naveen and Vinesh Phogat winning gold medals. Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel struck India’s fourth gold. Currently India has 13 golds, 11 silvers and 16 bronze medals.

Today, all eyes of the Indian fans will be on the final matches of our women’s cricket team, four boxers and two table tennis doubles pairs, whereas squash mixed double pair and women’s hockey team will play for bronze medal matches respectively.