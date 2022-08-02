Commonwealth Games 2022, India Full Schedule, Day 5: All You Need To Know | CWG 2022 Birmingham

Birmingham: India had another decent day in the commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham as they won three more medals on Day, a silver and two bronze. The country also secured three silver medals at least. Shushila Devi Likmabam settled for a silver medal in women’s 48 kg judo while Vijay Kumar Yadav and Harjinder Kaur bagged bronze medal in men’s 60kg judo and women’s 71kg weightlifting respectively. The country also assured itself silver medals in Lawn Bowls Women’s Fours event, Mixed Team badminton and in men’s team table tennis. As of Day 4, India’s medal tally shows 9 medals, three golds, three silvers and three bronze. Here’s India’s schedule on Day.

Swimming:

Men’s 200m backstroke Heat 2 – Srihari Nataraj (3:04 PM)

Men’s 1500m freestyle Heat – Advait Page, Kushagra Rawat (4:10 PM)

Artistic Gymnastics:

Men’s Vault Final – Satyajit Mondal (5:30 PM)

Men’s Parallel Bars Final – Saif Sadik Tamboli (6:35 PM)

Athletics:

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya (2:30 PM)

Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round – Tejaswin Shankar (12:03 AM)

Women’s Discus Throw Final – Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (12:52 AM)

Badminton:

Mixed Team Final – India vs Malaysia (10:00 PM)

Boxing:

Men’s 67kg Round of 16 – Rohit Tokas (11:45 PM)

Hockey:

Women’s Pool A – India vs England (6:30 PM)

Lawn Bowls:

Women’s Pairs Round 1 – India vs New Zealand (1:00 PM)

Women’s Triples Round 1 – India vs New Zealand

Men’s Singles Round 1 – Mridul Borgohain (4:15 PM)

Women’s Fours Gold Medal Match – India vs South Africa (4:15 PM)

Men’s Fours Round 1 – India vs Fiji (8:45 PM)

Women’s Triples Round 2 – India vs England (8:45 PM)

Squash:

Women’s Singles Plate Semi-Finals – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (8:30 PM)

Men’s Singles Semi-Finals – Saurav Ghosal (9:15 PM)

Table Tennis:

Men’s Team Gold Medal Match (6:00 PM)

Weightlifting:

Women’s 76 kg – Punam Yadav (2:00 PM)

Men’s 96 kg – Vikas Thakur (6:30 PM)

Women’s 87 kg – Usha Bannur NK (11:00 PM)