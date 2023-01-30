Compare My Fitness With 25-Year-Old: Shoaib Malik Eyeing Comeback To The Pakistan Team

Not everything is going right in Pakistan cricket at the moment. The team suffered a defeat against New Zealand at home following which there were reports of PCB mulling of replacing Babar Azam as Pakistan captain. Amid the controversy, veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is eyeing a comeback to the Pakistan team. Malik said that he has no plans for retirement and is available for selection if there comes an opportunity.

"Trust me, even though I'm the oldest in the team, you can compare my fitness with a 25-year-old. So, I guess what motivates me is I still enjoy coming to the ground and I still think that the hunger is there and until the time these two things are there, I'm gonna keep playing cricket and this is why I am not even thinking of retiring," Malik, who is playing for Rangpur Riders in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, told reporters at the Sylhet International Stadium.

"I would like to retire from internationals and complete cricket once and for all but right now I'm not even thinking about it and I am enjoying my cricket whenever I get an opportunity I do go and play. I have already retired from Tests and ODIs but in T20s, I'm still very much available and wherever I get my opportunity I will give my best shot."

When asked about the controversies surrounding Pakistan cricket, Malik said that he has seen enough ups and downs in his career and such issues does not bother him anymore. "I'm a cricketer and seen enough in my life now and these things don't bother me and I guess as an athlete it is a message for all athletes that when you are playing a team game don't think who is in your favour and who is not in your favour," Malik noted.

Malik made his debut for Pakistan against the West Indies in October 1999. He has played 124 T20Is and 287 ODIs, scoring 2435 runs at a strike rate of 125.64 and 7534 runs at an average of 34.55 with 9 centuries respectively. Malik also played 35 Tests, scoring 1898 runs at an average of 35.14 with three centuries.