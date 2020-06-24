The BCCI has said it will be impractical to hold Asia Cup this year after Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan declared the tournament will go ahead as per initial plan but either in September or October.

They have also zeroed in two venues including Sri Lanka and UAE.

Pakistan thus gave up its right to host the biennial event this year in lie of organising the next regional tournament.

However, the window suggested by Wasim doesn’t suit BCCI.

“Asia Cup will be a struggle this year. Going by the statement of the Chief Executive of the PCB, the window that suits them doesn’t suit India,” an unnamed BCCI official was quoted as saying by IANS.

Instead, BCCI has suggested PCB to postpone its Pakistan Super League (PSL) that it conducts February-March annually and free that window for the multi-nation tourney.

“Maybe they can postpone PSL next year if BCCI is able to open up a window during that period. Otherwise conducting the Asia Cup doesn’t seem too practical as these are challenging times,” the official said.

Earlier, Wasim had said that depending on the circumstances, Asia Cup will either be played in September or October this year, rejecting speculations that it may be cancelled to make way for IPL.

“The Asia Cup will go ahead. The Pakistan team returns from England on 2nd September so we can have the tournament in September or October. There are some things which will only get clear in the due course of time. We are hopeful of having the Asia Cup because Sri Lanka has not had too many cases of the coronavirus. If they can’t do it, then UAE is also ready,” he had said during a media conference.

The BCCI has already made it clear that domestic matches and bilateral ties will be the area of focus for the Indian board when cricket resumes in the post-covid era. In fact, the players have time and again pointed that the Indian Premier League would be the best tournament to start proceedings once cricketing action resumes. The BCCI recently announced that tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have been postponed due to the current situation with regards to the pandemic.

With inputs from IANS