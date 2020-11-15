A day after India skipper Virat Kohli - who advised fans not to burst crackers and ruin the environment - wished the nation on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Congress spokesperson Udit Raj has slammed the cricketer. In a demeaning fashion, Raj said that Kohli is Anushka Sharma's 'dog'. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>Translated Tweet in English</strong></em> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Udit Raj's tweet:</strong> "Anushka does not have to take care of her dog Virat Kohli. No one is more faithful than a dog. Kohli had taught you looters, scoundrels and fools that humanity is at risk from pollution. You will have to get your DNA checked whether you are native here or not?" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi"> , <p></p> ?</p> <p></p> Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) <a href="https://twitter.com/Dr_Uditraj/status/1327851229863546881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is Kohli's Diwali post. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="tl">Happy Diwali &#x1f64f;&#x1f3fb; <a href="https://t.co/USLnZnMwzT">pic.twitter.com/USLnZnMwzT</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1327499092193202177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones, a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion", Kohli had said. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team has reached Australia after a hectic IPL season in UAE. In Australia, the Kohli-led side has already started training for the limited-overs series against the formidable hosts. The Indian skipper - who is scheduled to become a father in January - will return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. India's hopes will be pinned on the skipper to fire and lead the side well in Australia.