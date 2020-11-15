A day after India skipper Virat Kohli – who advised fans not to burst crackers and ruin the environment – wished the nation on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Congress spokesperson Udit Raj has slammed the cricketer. In a demeaning fashion, Raj said that Kohli is Anushka Sharma’s ‘dog’.

Translated Tweet in English

Udit Raj’s tweet: “Anushka does not have to take care of her dog Virat Kohli. No one is more faithful than a dog. Kohli had taught you looters, scoundrels and fools that humanity is at risk from pollution. You will have to get your DNA checked whether you are native here or not?”

, ? Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 15, 2020

Here is Kohli’s Diwali post.

“Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones, a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion”, Kohli had said.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team has reached Australia after a hectic IPL season in UAE. In Australia, the Kohli-led side has already started training for the limited-overs series against the formidable hosts. The Indian skipper – who is scheduled to become a father in January – will return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. India’s hopes will be pinned on the skipper to fire and lead the side well in Australia.