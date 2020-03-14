The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has to be a truncated season after his meeting with IPL franchise officials.

“If it happens, it has to be truncated because if it starts on April 15, then anyway 15 days are gone. How truncated, how many games, I can’t tell at the moment,” Ganguly said after meeting officials from IPL franchises.

Ganguly said that the situation will be assessed every week and players safety and public health would be of utmost priority.

Ganguly said that even a call on whether to play the matches behind closed doors can be considered only after April 15 and that it is “too premature” to consider back-up plans in case the season cannot be held even after that date. “Allow us a week and then we will figure out how things go around in the world and decide,” he said. “We will reassess the situation every week. We will (coordinate) with the (authorities) and workaround.”

Ganguly said that the board has not yet set any cut-off date to host the tournament. “We can’t say that at the moment. As much as we want the IPL to happen, we are also careful about the security of the people,” he said.

84 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country thus far and two deaths. The outbreak, coupled with the global crisis it has caused, has brought the sporting calendar in the country and around the world to a virtual standstill.

The tournament was initially scheduled to start on March 29 with the opener to be played between the finalists of last season – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.