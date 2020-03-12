The fifth and final day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final between Saurasthtra and Bengal will be played behind closed doors in Rajkot, BCCI said on Thursday.

The decision has been taken with regards to Sports Ministry’s advisory to all national federations to follow Health Ministry’s advisory calling to avoid large gatherings in sports event.

“No public will be allowed on the final day,” BCCI General Manager (cricket operations) Saba Karim told PTI. “Only the players, match officials and media are allowed.”

Meanwhile the Ministry of External Affairs has advised BCCI against hosting IPL this season.

“I think it is for the organizers to decide whether to go ahead with it or not. Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if they want to go ahead, it is their decision,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“For now non-essential travel is banned. But there is no specific details on sporting events. As of now, there is no definitive answer. We will see how things pan out and then advise,” he added.

The IPL Governing Council is set to meet on Saturday to discuss their future course of action amidst coronavirus outbreak.