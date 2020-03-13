The ongoing three-match ODI series between India and South Africa has been called off in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series opening first ODI in Dharamsala was abandoned without toss due to rain on Thursday and the remaining two fixtures were to be played in Lucknow and Kolkata. However, as per a news agency PTI, the BCCI has decided to call off the ODIs as part of measure to contain the spread of the virus.

“With the IPL being postponed, it only made sense that at this point of time, this series is also called off. The country is facing a serious pandemic,” a top BCCI official told PTI.

Both the teams had arrived in Lucknow earlier on Friday but South Africa will now fly down to Delhi and catch the earliest flight to home. “The South African team will come to Delhi and leave by taking at the earliest available flight,” the source added.

As per various media reports, India’s coronavirus count has gone up to 81 with one dead.

The two matches were earlier planned to be played behind closed doors after Health Ministry’s directive to avoid large gatherings.

The decision comes hours after BCCI announced that the upcoming season of Indian Premier League has been postponed till April 15 from its original start date of March 29.

The global infection count at the moment stands over 1,000,000.

Several global sporting events including NBA, English Premier League, Champions League, Euro Cup among others have been suspended to contain the spread of the coronavirus.