Coronavirus Pandemic Won't Affect Women's Sport: Ellyse Perry

Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry reckons that women’s cricket will not be affected by the turmoil caused by coronavirus after fears that the upward trend the sport began showing has been neutralised by the ongoing pandemic.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between hosts Australia and India earlier this year attracted a record-breaking 86,174 fans to the stadium. But with Cricket Australia (CA) expected to take financial hits, it’s been assumed that men’s cricket will take precedence for some time to come to held tide over the storm.

But Perry feels differently. “Sport in general is resilient and I can’t actually see it having a long-lasting negative effect,” Perry told the Australian Associated Press. “It’s certainly made organisations rethink how they run their sports and their codes and potentially strip it back to what is really important.”

“That’s not necessarily a bad thing. I don’t think it’s going to affect women’s sport. It’s become so apparent that if you want all your population engaging in your code you need to engage all the population. And part of that is having women’s involvement,” she added.

In fact, Perry feels that women’s cricket could resume ahead of men’s as there are speculations that the national team could tour New Zealand if travel restrictions between the two countries are relaxed.

“It might be the case that either the Aussie women’s team or Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) might be the first cricket to start up again. I think there is a lot of scope in that,” the 29-year-old said.

With doubts over Men’s T20 World Cup in October, Perry reckons that Women’s Big Bash League may fill the void should the showpiece event be cancelled.

“I was probably a little fearful for this WBBL because of the men’s T20 World Cup. I think it probably would have got swallowed in that. If the men’s World Cup doesn’t go ahead then it’s a really good chance for us to have a stand-alone window,” she said.