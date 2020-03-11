After playing a spoilsport in a majority of sports events around the globe, the novel Coronavirus outbreak might impact the scheduling of one of the most followed domestic T20 cricket competition – Indian Premier League (IPL). To discuss the future of the 13th edition of IPL, the governing council members will meet at BCCI headquarters on Saturday. The decision comes after Maharashtra government discussed the possibility of staging IPL matches behind close doors, including the season opener and the final at the Wankhede.

IPL is scheduled to begin on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. “We will meet in the next 2/3 days and discuss the scenario. There has been no official communication so far but the situation has reached a stage where we cannot remain oblivious to what is happening around us. More importantly, the situation is changing dramatically every day as the number of persons affected seem to be on the rise,” a GC member told The Telegraph on Tuesday.

It is expected that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah will also attend the Governing Council meeting, which will be headed by chairman Brijesh Patel.

Earlier, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Madras High Court, seeking a cancellation of the IPL’s 13th edition due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

However, the BCCI President has confirmed last week that the tournament is ‘very much as per the schedule’ and all the precautionary measures would be taken to deal with the threat.

“It’s on…and BCCI will take all protection (against coronavirus),” Ganguly said when asked how the board was dealing with the deadly virus.

However, the franchise owners haven’t been given any official word so far by the Indian cricket board.

It is also believed that a lot will depend on how the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will pan out as BCCI will be keeping a close eye on the proceedings.