Could’ve Passed The Crease, If She Genuinely Put In Effort: Alyssa Healy's Bold Reply To Harmanpreet Kaur's 'Unlucky' Loss Remark

Team India had to take an exit from the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-finals after an unfortunate 5 runs loss against Australia. Harmanpreet's run out was the turning point of the match as India went from a winning position to losing the match.

Updated: February 26, 2023 12:24 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's bat got stuck in the pitch near the crease while completing a run. India lost its momentum as the Australians won by five runs. Alyssa Healy of Australia harshly criticized the India captain while Harmanpreet referred to the moment as "unlucky."

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's bat got stuck in the pitch near the crease while completing a run. India lost its momentum as the Australians won by five runs. Alyssa Healy of Australia harshly criticized the India captain while Harmanpreet referred to the moment as "unlucky."

"It's kind of funny actually. Belinda Clarke messaged me and said, well done for taking the bails. And it's quite an interesting one because I actually don't take the bails a lot in that sort of scenario. I think it's a waste of time and I've got to put them back on," Healy said during an interview with ABC sport.

"So, it's annoying. But for some reason, I felt the need to take the bails off and it was like a bizarre moment where I looked at the umpire and said, I think that's out. And I think Shooter at point was like. I also think that it's out," she added.

Healy questioned Hramanpreet's efforts during the moment and even took a shot at her "can't be unluckier than this" remark. She said "So, just a bizarre play. Harmanpreet can say all she likes, that it was so unlucky. At the end of the day, she cruised back and probably could've been passed the crease, an extra two meters if she genuinely put in the effort. So, we'll take it"

