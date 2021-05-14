New Delhi: Saving a Test match in Australia when you are already battling a hamstring is no mean feat but for India batsman, Hanuma Vihari helping people amid a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in the country gives more satisfaction. With the intention of saving as many lives as possible, Vihari is using his followers as his volunteers to reach out to people.

“I don’t want to glorify myself. I am doing it with the intention of helping people at the ground level, who actually need every help possible in these difficult times. It is just the start,” the 27-year-old told PTI.

“With the second wave being so strong, getting a bed became a difficulty and that is something which is unthinkable. So, I decided to use my followers as my volunteers and help as many people as I can,” added Vihari.

“My goal is to actually mainly reach out to those people who are not able to afford or arrange for plasma, beds and essential medicine. But this is not enough. I would like to do more service in the future,” said the India middle-order batsman.

With more the 110,000 followers, Vihari is setting up his own team with the help of his own family and Andhra teammates like Prithviraj Yarra.

“I built my own team. It’s all about good intentions and people do get inspired and come out to help me. I have around 100 people on a WhatsApp group as volunteers and it’s their hard work that we have been able to help a few people. Yes, I am a cricketer, well known but I am able to help because of their untiring efforts to reach the distressed,” the 27-year-old further added.

“I started as one and now we have many friends in different platforms through my following on social media. I send them requests I get and they do the search. I chip in if any recommendations are required or to post on social media. Even my wife, sister and few of my Andhra teammates are part of my volunteer team. It’s so heartening to see their support,” said Vihari.

(With PTI Inputs)