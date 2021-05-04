A day after Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji tested positive for Coronavirus, batting coach Michael Hussey is the latest to have contracted the novel virus. Hoping for a negative report like CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, Hussey has sent his samples again to be redone. As per a report in The Times of India, Hussey has self-isolated himself. <p></p> <p></p>"Hussey tested positive. But his samples are being redone. Hopefully, the report will come negative," said a source to TOI. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, two members including Balaji had tested positive on Monday and that sends panic all across the IPL circles. Chennai last played Mumbai Indians on April 1. <p></p> <p></p>With the tournament already suspended indefinitely, it will not matter much.