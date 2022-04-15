Covid-19 Hits Delhi Capitals Camp: Patrick Farhart, a former physio of the Indian cricket team and currenly with Delhi Capitals has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement released by IPL.

“Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment,” read the statement.

With cases gradually rising, COVID threat has increased during the two-month-long IPL.

Last year, the tournament had to be suspended at the peak of the second wave in May and was later completed in the UAE.

The BCCI is staging the premier T20 event in four stadiums across Maharashtra to minimise the COVID-19 threat. However, the play-offs are expected to be played outside the state.

The league games are being held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

In another developement, Kolkata Knight Riders has roped in Harshit Rana as a replacement for Rasikh Salam.

“Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam for the rest of the TATA IPL 2022 season. Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament,” the statement further read.

Deepak Chahar Ruled Out

While it is no secret that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar will not be available for the franchise for this year’s IPL due to a back injury, the IPL statement officially confirmed his unavailability for the entire length of the tournament.

“Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury,” said the statement.