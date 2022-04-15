<strong>Covid-19 Hits Delhi Capitals Camp:</strong> <strong>Patrick Farhart</strong>, a former physio of the Indian cricket team and currenly with Delhi Capitals has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement released by IPL. <p></p> <p></p>"Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," read the statement. <p></p> <p></p>With cases gradually rising, COVID threat has increased during the two-month-long IPL. <p></p> <p></p>Last year, the tournament had to be suspended at the peak of the second wave in May and was later completed in the UAE. <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI is staging the premier T20 event in four stadiums across Maharashtra to minimise the COVID-19 threat. However, the play-offs are expected to be played outside the state. <p></p> <p></p>The league games are being held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. <p></p> <p></p>In another developement, Kolkata Knight Riders has roped in Harshit Rana as a replacement for Rasikh Salam. <p></p> <p></p>"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam for the rest of the TATA IPL 2022 season. Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament," the statement further read. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Deepak Chahar Ruled Out</strong> <p></p> <p></p>While it is no secret that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar will not be available for the franchise for this year's IPL due to a back injury, the IPL statement officially confirmed his unavailability for the entire length of the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury," said the statement.