Mumbai: With a week to go for the start of IPL 2022, fans could be in for a huge setback. The tournament could now become a closed-door affair with the Covid numbers increasing and the threat of a possible fourth wave looming large. A month back, the BCCI had decided to allow 50 per cent capacity crowds in IPL venues across Maharashtra, but things could change now.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told ANI, “We have received a letter from the central government to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid-19 cases across European Countries, South Korea and China.

“Accordingly, our health department had issued a letter to DCs to be cautious and take necessary steps. IPL matches we don’t want to comment right now,” he added.

As of now, nothing on this is official. Speculations are rife that an unfavourable decision could be taken, keeping the safety of players and fans in mind.