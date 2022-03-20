<strong>Mumbai:</strong> With a week to go for the start of IPL 2022, fans could be in for a huge setback. The tournament could now become a closed-door affair with the Covid numbers increasing and the threat of a possible fourth wave looming large. A month back, the BCCI had decided to allow 50 per cent capacity crowds in IPL venues across Maharashtra, but things could change now. <p></p> <p></p>Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told ANI, "We have received a letter from the central government to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid-19 cases across European Countries, South Korea and China. <p></p> <p></p>"Accordingly, our health department had issued a letter to DCs to be cautious and take necessary steps. IPL matches we don't want to comment right now," he added. <p></p> <p></p>As of now, nothing on this is official. Speculations are rife that an unfavourable decision could be taken, keeping the safety of players and fans in mind. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;