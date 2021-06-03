CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10 Match 10: Captain, Vice-captain – Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, Today’s Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 7:00 PM IST June 3 Thursday

CP vs SS Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CP vs GG at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 10 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Cinnamon Pacers will lock horns with the Saffron Strikers at the National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 CP vs SS match will start at 7:00 PM IST June 3.

The Cinnamon Pacers and Ginger Generals will lock horns in the 10th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday. The Cinnamon Pacers will head into the match high on confidence after winning their last game against table-toppers Saffron Strikers by 10 runs. The Ginger Generals, on the other hand, defeated the Nutmeg Warriors by 14 runs in their last match.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals will take place at 7 PM IST June 3.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

CP vs GG My Dream11 Team

Matthew Anil, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Heron Campbell, George Keone, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, McDonald Daniel, Reuel Williams, Edward Larry, Pascal Nelon.

Captain: Roland Cato. Vice-captain: Micah Narine.

CP vs GG Probable Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers

Micah Narine (C), Alick Athanaze, Javed Hazzard (WK), Adel Beggs, Heron Campbell, Chard Charles, Josh Edmund, Levanghn Lewis, Kenroy Peters, Javel St. Paul, Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (C), Benjamin Wavel, Matthew Anil (WK), Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, McDonald Daniel, Narayan Sunil, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus.

CP vs GG Squads

Cinnamon Pacers

Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (WK), Javel St. Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine (C), Nicoby John and Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals

Matthew Anil (WK), McDonald Daniel, Brathwaite Jaheim, George Keone, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus, Garcia Randol, Charles Reynold, Roland Cato(C), Andrew Sheon, Narayan Sunil and Benjamin Wavel.