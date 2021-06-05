CP vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10 Match 16: Captain, Vice-captain – Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors, Today’s Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST June 5 Saturday

CP vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CP vs NW at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 16 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament.

The Cinnamon Pacers started their Spice Isle T10 campaign with a loss before recording three wins in a row. The Nutmeg Warriors, on the other hand, won their first Spice Isle T10 game before losing thrice on the trot.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Cinnamon Pacers and Nutmeg Warriors will take place at 9 PM IST June 5.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

CP vs NW My Dream11 Team

Javed Hazzard, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Akeem Alexis, Reuel Williams, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Alick Athanaze

CP vs SS Probable Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers: Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Kyron Andrew, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine (c), Javel St.Paul, Chard Charles, Javed Hazzard (wk), Adel Beggs, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Akeem Alexis, Donald Mc Donald, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Darel Cyrus, Sheldon Joseph, Jevon Andrew (wk), Dane Murray, Josh Thomas

CP vs NW Squads

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Nutmeg Warriors: Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph

