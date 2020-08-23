From seeing animals interrupt the game to dust storms, you surely may not have even imagined a match delayed due to the ball being accidentally rolled into the pitch. But it happened during a CPL match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The match did not start on scheduled time because the groundsmen who were rolling the pitch with the roller, accidentally had the ball in their way.

The roller created a hole on the pitch after the ball got on its way. This created a lot of amusement among fans who took to social space and reacted on the incident.

Crazy things happening at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad!! The ball got stuck on the pitch #CPLT20 #CPL2020 #CPL pic.twitter.com/UFgDVcLTLU Kavin Parameswaran (@Kavin_13111991) August 22, 2020

I let go of things easily, we must not be too attached to things and move on in life. Also me: (📸: @kartik_kannan) #CPL20 pic.twitter.com/aqmQuKKkUy Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 22, 2020

The Warriors beat the Tallawahs as they defended a paltry 118 and win the match by 14 runs to go atop of the points table.

Batting first, Guyana got off to a steady start as the openers put on 56 runs for the opening wicket. But things went downhill from thereon in as they lost 10/62 in the next 81 balls. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Carlos Brathwaite picked three wickets apiece.

Chasing 118 to win, Jamaica, lost three quick wickets for just four runs, and never quite recovered from there. Despite Russell’s 52 from 37 balls, it proved to be too little too late.