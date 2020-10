CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Andhra T20 2020 Champions XI vs Titans XI Match October 28, Wednesday 1:30 PM IST

CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Andhra T20 2020 Champio

CPN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Champions XI vs Titans XI Dream11 Team Prediction Andhra T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CPN-XI vs TN-XI T20 Match at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram:

TOSS: The Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Champions XI and Titans XI will take place at 1 PM (IST) – October 27, Tuesday.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

CPN-XI vs TN-XI My Dream11 Team

M Vamsi (captain), Ashwin Hebbar (vice-captain), B Munish Verma, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, C Stephen, S Kishore, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Ricky Bhui, Shoaib Md Khan, Girinath Reddy

CPN-XI vs TN-XI Probable Playing XIs

Champions XI: Vamsi Krishna, Uppara Girinath, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Ashwin Hebbar, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Siva Kumar

Titans XI: S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Mohammad Khan, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, T Vijay, M Bhargav

CPN-XI vs TN-XI Full Squads

Champions XI: L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, T Siva Kumar, BV Reddy, CVS Kaushik, A Vinay Kumar, P Subramanyan, U Girinath, B Munish Verma, M Vamsi, D Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebber

Titans XI: Hemant Reddy, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, A Prasanth, C Stephen, L Mohan, KV Kashyap Prakash, M Bhargav, T Vijay, V Karthik Reddy, Gulfaam Saleh, C Kranthi Kumar, Shoaib Md Khan, S Tarun, Dasari Chaitanya, Girinath Reddy

