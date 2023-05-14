Advertisement

CRC vs ICCV Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 32, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 32

CRC vs ICCV Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 32, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 32
Updated: May 14, 2023 1:19 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 32: Best players list of CRC vs ICCV, Cricketer CC Dream11 Team Player List, Indian Vienna Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV), Match 32 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: CRC vs ICCV, Match 32

Date: 14th May 2023

Toss: 2:30 PM

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria

Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV), Match 32, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch will batting friendly and plenty of runs are likely to be scored here. There are chances of that pacer may also get some swing on this pitch. The temperature will be around 15 degrees.

Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV), Match 32, Playing 11s

Cricketer CC (CRC) : Bilal Zalmai-I(C), Jaweed Sadran, Baseer Khan, Shadnan Khan, Javid Afghan, Mohamed Zalmai, Nasrullah Mirakhel, Samargol Messalhn, Bashir Ahmadzari(WK), Masharaf Alikhel, Ali Shahbazkhel

Indian Vienna (ICCV) : Mehar Cheema(WK), Ranjit Singh-I, Kunal Joshi(C), Aman Chhabra, Ahmad Ghani, Shekil Zadran, Gursevan Singh, Ibrahim Zadran, Wasif Saluja, Saurav Sharma, Saurabh Luthra

Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV) Head To Head

Not available.

 

Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV), Match 32, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Wicket Keepers : M Cheema

Batters : R Singh-I, A Chhabra, S Khan

All-rounders : B Zalmai-I, K Joshi, J Sadran, B Khan

Bowlers : W Saluja, A Ghani, W Zalmai

 

Who Will Win Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV) Match 32?

Cricketer CC is expected to win the match.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
CRC vs ICCV Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 32, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 32
ACT vs CRC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 31, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 31
GCA vs ACT Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 28, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 28
DST vs ADD Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 27, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 27
GCA vs DST Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 26, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 26
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Uncapped Indian Players Who Scored Century In IPL

Uncapped Indian Players Who Scored Century In IPL

Uncapped Indian Players Who Scored Century In IPL

Uncapped Indian Players Who Scored Century In IPL

Virat Kohli Shares Beautiful Instagram Post For Anushka Sharma And Mom Saroj Kohli

Virat Kohli Shares Beautiful Instagram Post For Anushka Shar...

ACT vs CRC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 31, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 31

ACT vs CRC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, P...

RR vs RCB: Ravi Shastri Predicts Yashasvi Jaiswal To Play For India Soon, 'He Has A Bright Future'

RR vs RCB: Ravi Shastri Predicts Yashasvi Jaiswal To Play Fo...

Advertisement