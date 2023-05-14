CRC vs ICCV Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 32, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 32
Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 32: Best players list of CRC vs ICCV, Cricketer CC Dream11 Team Player List, Indian Vienna Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV), Match 32 - Match Time, Date And Venue
Match: CRC vs ICCV, Match 32
Date: 14th May 2023
Toss: 2:30 PM
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria
Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV), Match 32, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report
The pitch will batting friendly and plenty of runs are likely to be scored here. There are chances of that pacer may also get some swing on this pitch. The temperature will be around 15 degrees.
Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV), Match 32, Playing 11s
Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV) Head To Head
Not available.
Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV), Match 32, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers
Wicket Keepers : M Cheema
Batters : R Singh-I, A Chhabra, S Khan
All-rounders : B Zalmai-I, K Joshi, J Sadran, B Khan
Bowlers : W Saluja, A Ghani, W Zalmai
Who Will Win Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna (CRC vs ICCV) Match 32?
Cricketer CC is expected to win the match.
