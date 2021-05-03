Cricket Australia on Monday pledged 50,000 Australian dollars to support India's fight against the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and will also raise more funds in partnership with its players' association and UNICEF. <p></p> <p></p>India's daily cases have been upwards of 3 lakh on most days for the past couple of weeks and have also breached the 4 lakh mark. The death toll has been rising by over 3,000 everyday, according to official figures. <p></p> <p></p>"Australian Cricket will throw its support behind India's COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, with Cricket Australia, the Australian Cricketers; Association and UNICEF Australia partnering to raise much needed funds," CA said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>"Australian Cricket has been deeply saddened by the devastation caused by this second coronavirus wave to hit India, a country with which Australians share a strong friendship and connection. <p></p> <p></p>"Cricket Australia will make an initial donation of AUD 50,000 and encourage Australians everywhere to give generously at this crucial time in India's COVID-19 response. The funds raised by CA will be donated to UNICEF Australia, which will utilise it in various relief initiatives in India. <p></p> <p></p>"UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal is procuring and installing Oxygen Generation Plants in hospitals to treat seriously ill patients, providing testing equipments in heavily impacted districts and supporting the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine via the COVAX initiative," the CA added. <p></p> <p></p>The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in India with the health-care infrastructure across the country struggling to cope with the case load amid shortage of oxygen supply and essential medicines. <p></p> <p></p>Several Australian cricket stars are currently in India participating in the IPL.