Australia's star opener David Warner and cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Slater have denied reports of their involvement in a drunken bar brawl in Male, where Australian cricketers competing in the now-suspended IPL are waiting to board a flight home in a few days' time. <p></p> <p></p>According to the 'Daily Telegraph', Warner and Slater got into a late-night physical altercation after a heated argument at the Taj Coral Resort where they are in quarantine. <p></p> <p></p>But Warner, who captained Sunrisers Hyderabad before being replaced by Kane Willaimson just before the suspension of IPL due to multiple COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble, and Slater, also a former Australia opener, said "nothing happened". <p></p> <p></p>"There is absolutely nothing to the rumour mill Buzz. Davie and I are great mates and absolutely zero chance of (having) a fight," Slater was quoted saying by foxsports.com.au. <p></p> <p></p>Warner also said: "There has been no drama. I don't know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can't write anything. <p></p><h2>"Nothing happened"</h2> <p></p>Warner and Slater are in a group of 39 Australians, comprising players, coaches, and support staff, to have flown to the Maldives on Thursday on a charter flight organized and paid for by the BCCI. <p></p> <p></p>Slater, who was commentating in the IPL, had left for Maldives earlier than the other Australians awaiting clearance to return home at the end of a travel ban Down Under on arrivals from India May 15. <p></p> <p></p>Slater had made headlines after he lambasted threats of jail time and fines for returning Australians put in place by his government as a "disgrace" and said Prime Minister Scott Morrison had "blood" on his hands. <p></p> <p></p>Morrison had described Slater's comments as "absurd".