England’s day! They are in firm control of this game. They batted most of the day, ensured the Windies toiled for more than two sessions, put a mammoth score and then have also managed to send one of the openers packing. They would have obviously loved another, they could have got another had they reviewed on the second last ball of the day but they will be happy with their overall work. More of the same is what Root will be hoping for on Day 3. Windies on the other hand, would hope their batters could deliver, partnerships is what they need and they will be eager to get close to if not surpass the English total. However, what the visitors won’t mind too is some rain. The forecast is not good for the 3rd Day, England though would hope the rain gods have mercy on them and stay away. Do join us for all the action at 1100 local (1000 GMT).