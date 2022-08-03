New Delhi: Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri is celebrating his 38th birthday on Wednesday and a number of sportspersons and fans have wished him on this auspicious day. Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also penned an adorable note for the captain fantastic. Virat Kohli described Sunil Chhetri as “an honestly hardworking man” and said that he can call him a true friend.

“An honestly hardworking man full of good values & compassion.A man I can call a true friend. Very grateful for the friendship we have skip. Always wish you the best. As you get a year younger I send you my best wishes & all the positivity your way. Happy birthday @chetrisunil11,” tweeted Virat Kohli.

An honestly hardworking man full of good values & compassion.A man I can call a true friend. Very grateful for the friendship we have skip.Always wish you the best. As you get a year younger I send you my best wishes & all the positivity your way. Happy birthday @chetrisunil11 Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 3, 2022

Both the players know each other for a really long time and have a great reputation among the Indian fans as well. Virat Kohli captained the Indian cricket team for a long time, on the other hand, Sunil Chhetri still lead the Indian football team. He is still at top of his game and has the most international goals to his name for India.

Apart from Virat Kohli, many other sportspersons and fans wished Sunil Chhetri on his birthday. See reaction here: